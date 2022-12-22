Όσκαρ 2023: Ποιοι είναι οι υποψήφιοι σε 10 κατηγορίες

Όσκαρ 2023: Οι ταινίες «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και το «RRR» είναι μεταξύ εκείνων που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο για τα Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna και η Taylor Swift είναι μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν βραβείο με τα τραγούδια τους που είναι στην κορυφή των chart.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε εννέα κατηγορίες στα επερχόμενα Όσκαρ, μεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχο (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).

Η γερμανική ταινία του Netflix «All Quiet on the Western Front» επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.

Όσκαρ 2023: Αναλυτικά οι βραχείς λίστες σε δέκα κατηγορίες

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Amsterdam” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Blonde” (Netflix)

“Crimes of the Future” (Neon)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Emancipation” (Apple Original Films)

“The Whale” (A24)

Ήχος

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Οπτικά Εφέ

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel Studios)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (Warner Bros.)

“Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal Pictures)

“Nope” (Universal Pictures)

“Thirteen Lives” (Amazon Studios/MGM)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) – Volker Bertelmann

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) – Simon Franglen

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – Ludwig Göransson

“Devotion” (Sony Pictures) – Chanda Dancy

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – John Powell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Son Lux

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – John Williams

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) – Nathan Johnson

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Nope” (Universal Pictures) – Michael Abels

“She Said” (Universal Pictures) – Nicholas Britell

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures) – Terence Blanchard

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

“Time” from “Amsterdam” (20th Century Studios)

“Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto” (Sony Pictures)

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films)

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Apple Original Films)

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited” (Apple Original Films)

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“Stand Up” from “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash” (Matilda Productions)

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise” (Netflix)

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Bad Axe” (IFC Films)

“Children of the Mist” (CAT&Docs)

“Descendant” (Netflix)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Hidden Letters” (Cargo Film & Releasing)

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment)

“The Janes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“Last Flight Home” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon)

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

“Retrograde” (National Geographic Films)

“The Territory” (National Geographic Documentary)

Διεθνής Ταινία

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico)

“Cairo Conspiracy” (Sweden)

“The Blue Caftan” (Morocco)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Corsage” (Austria)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“EO” (Poland)

“Holy Spider” (Denmark)

“Joyland” (Pakistan)

“Last Film Show” (India)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

“Return to Seoul” (Cambodia)

“Saint Omer” (France)

Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

Οι ταινίες «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και το «RRR» είναι μεταξύ εκείνων που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο για τα Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna και η Taylor Swift είναι μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν βραβείο με τα τραγούδια τους που είναι στην κορυφή των chart.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε εννέα κατηγορίες στα επερχόμενα Όσκαρ, μεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχο (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).

Η γερμανική ταινία του Netflix «All Quiet on the Western Front» επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».