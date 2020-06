Νεκρός σέρφερ στην Αυστραλία μετά από επίθεση καρχαρία

A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark off South Kingscliff this morning. Police say several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore. He was given first aid but died at the scene. https://t.co/JsanZPNl7o #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/FsASwy14VF

— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 7, 2020