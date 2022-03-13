Νεκρός απεσταλμένος απεσταλμένος των NYT, σύμφωνα με την ουκρανική αστυνομία

Νεκρός από πυρά Ρώσων φέρεται να έπεσε σύμφωνα με την ουκρανική αστυνομία απεσταλμένος των New York Times στην Ουκρανία.

Ο λόγος για τον 51χρονο βιντεογράφο Μπρεντ Ρενό που πυροβολήθηκε από Ρώσους.

⚡️ A New York Times correspondent was shot dead in Irpin. Another journalist was wounded.

The occupiers cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IaEpL9loT6

— Sophia Zherebchuk (@HubUkrainian) March 13, 2022