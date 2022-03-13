Διεθνή

Νεκρός απεσταλμένος απεσταλμένος των NYT, σύμφωνα με την ουκρανική αστυνομία

από fimotro

Νεκρός από πυρά Ρώσων φέρεται να έπεσε σύμφωνα με την ουκρανική αστυνομία απεσταλμένος των New York Times στην Ουκρανία.

Ο λόγος για τον 51χρονο βιντεογράφο Μπρεντ Ρενό που πυροβολήθηκε από Ρώσους.

