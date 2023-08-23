Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Ευγνώμονες στους εταίρους και συμμάχους μας για την βοήθειά τους

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση στο Twitter στα αγγλικά για τη βοήθεια που στέλνουν οι εταίροι και σύμμαχοι της Ελλάδας, στις φωτιές:

«As Greece is fighting against challenging wildfires, our firefighters, pilots and police men & women have been working tirelessly to protect lives, properties and our forests. But they are not alone. Next to them stand our partners and allies. We are grateful for your help».

«Καθώς η Ελλάδα παλεύει ενάντια στις δύσκολες πυρκαγιές, οι πυροσβέστες μας, οι πιλότοι και οι άνδρες και οι γυναίκες της αστυνομίας εργάζονται ακούραστα για να προστατεύσουν ζωές, περιουσίες και τα δάση μας. Αλλά δεν είναι μόνοι. Δίπλα τους στέκονται οι εταίροι και οι σύμμαχοί μας. Είμαστε ευγνώμονες για τη βοήθειά σας».

