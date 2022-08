Κατέβηκε η ανάρτηση του ΝΑΤΟ με τα συγχαρητήρια στην Τουρκία για το 1922

ZAFER BAYRAMINIZ KUTLU OLSUN / HAPPY VICTORY DAY 🇹🇷

Today is the 100th Anniversary of Turkish Independence. We join our Turkish allies across NATO& beyond in celebration of their Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day 🇹🇷@tcsavunmapic.twitter.com/Q8DpGXEoN9

— NATO Allied Land Command (@LANDCMD) August 30, 2022