Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2023

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana DeArmas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, I Rise

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere

Stephanie Hsu, Everything, Everywhere

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking