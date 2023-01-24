Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2023

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TAR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Ana DeArmas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, I Rise
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere
Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
Stephanie Hsu, Everything, Everywhere
ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Top Gun: Maverick
Empire of Light
TAR
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tar
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: the Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ
Babylon
Elvis
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everyhere All at Once
Mrs harris Goes to Paris
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everyhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
Applause – Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sea Beast
Turning Red
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Η 95η Τελετή Απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί 12 Μαρτίου 2023 με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ. Την εκδήλωση ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων παρουσίασαν ο βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal») και η Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Τρέξε!»).